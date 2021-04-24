The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has warned of fraudulent operations via anonymous emails, calling on individuals to ensure the sources of e-mails and calls received and the type of information required, and not to download anonymous attachments that may contain malicious software that infects your device.

Individuals were victims of electronic fraud operations that drained their money, due to their lack of caution and caution in their financial dealings on the Internet and social media, according to what police and banking reports recently revealed.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority confirmed that keeping the operating system and software up-to-date helps the devices provide better protection, and makes them able to detect and delete viruses that can steal data, pointing out that caution is one of the most important tools that protect against internet and cyber risks. Mass mail attack is one of the types of service disruption attacks, and it consists in sending a large number of e-mail messages to one e-mail address in a short period of time, with the aim of exceeding the user’s inbox space, and these attacks may cause a malfunction of the e-mail server.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned individuals against sending credit card numbers or personal financial account numbers via e-mails or untrusted websites, stressing the need not to disclose personal data, such as ID numbers, account numbers or passwords, via phone or e-mail. Or other electronic means of communication, except after completely making sure of the party requesting that data, and taking caution and beware of those who call to request personal information without prior knowledge.

And she warned against financial transactions via free e-mail, and replacing it with alternative methods that provide more secure protection systems through companies accredited, locally and internationally, that provide such services, revealing that the increasing use of such mail in commercial dealings makes it vulnerable to penetration by criminal gangs.

She stated that e-mail is one of the basic loopholes in hacking electronic accounts, and it is important to beware of suspicious websites that request information, personal data and account numbers, advising the need to change the password periodically.

And it advised not to open any unknown attachment because it may contain a virus or misleading programs, and not to purchase any products except through the original companies after making sure of the site’s safety.

Crime Prevention

Abu Dhabi Police provides, through the “Aman” service, a security communication method that receives security, community and traffic information, and works around the clock, and allows community members to contribute their role in preventing crimes before they happen, with complete confidentiality, through available communication channels, such as the toll-free number 8002626 ( AMAN2626) or via text messages (2828), or via e-mail [email protected], or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

