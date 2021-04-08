The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has warned against using public Wi-Fi networks while shopping on the Internet, as it could expose shoppers to the risk of “hacking”, advising the use of a virtual private network (VPN), or sharing the Internet over the phone as a hotspot.

She explained that a person using Wi-Fi to shop online while in public places is convenient, but it is not safe, because it may be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

She advised shoppers to make sure that digital shopping sites are reliable and safe, explaining that the easiest way to find out is to search for “https” at the beginning of the website address, and if they do not see the letter (S) at the end of “http”, then this means that the site is not encrypted and the user data It might not be safe.

In the context of awareness-raising tweets, through her accounts on social media, she warned individuals to save their personal information on online shopping platforms to avoid any potential breaches and expose their data to danger, and in the event that there is a fraud, they must inform the concerned authorities about the incident to take all necessary measures.

In a related context, the authority alerted the mass mail attack, explaining that it is one of the types of service disruption attacks, and it consists in sending a large number of electronic messages to one email address in a short period of time, with the aim of exceeding the user’s inbox space, and these attacks may cause Crash the email server.

She advised individuals to maintain the privacy and security of their information, and to make sure that they read and understand the information security policies of the applications and sites with which they share their data, stressing the importance of ensuring the protection of personal data by turning off the bluetooth feature on the phone, and turning it on only when needed to connect to another device.

“Since many smartphones give the user the option to share the location of his phone, it is better to turn off this feature, as most phones have a Global Positioning System (GPS) that enables some applications to locate it,” she said.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned against fraud that occurs through electronic purchase, not dealing with fake and untrusted online stores that may lure customers into fraudulent operations, and stealing their money through their bank cards or bank accounts.

The police called for the need to be careful when subscribing or buying electronic games over the Internet, not to disclose the details of the credit card data to preserve its confidentiality, to buy through reliable websites that apply safe controls, and to use a bank card with a limited balance so that they are not subject to fraud and piracy, which leads to To deduct monthly amounts from the card.

She explained that the “Aman” service is a security communication channel that receives information (security and community traffic), works around the clock, and allows community members to contribute to their role in preventing crimes before they happen, with complete confidentiality, through available communication channels, such as the toll-free number 8002626 or through mediation. Text messages (2828) or via e-mail to [email protected], or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.





