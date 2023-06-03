The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority warned against spreading false information and news through “deep faking”, explaining that it is a term that refers to artificial media materials that are created using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, by processing and creating images, video clips or audio to appear real.

And she warned that this material could be misused to spread false information and spread false information to influence users, through a false appearance that appears trustworthy, calling on individuals to take caution and cooperate to combat its spread.

The authority called on individuals, in the event of suspicion of an electronic crime, or noticing any suspicious electronic activity on the Internet, not to hesitate to inform the concerned authorities about this, to protect themselves and help make the Internet a safer place for everyone, and work together to put an end to electronic crimes.

It stated that suspicious electronic activities can be reported through the “Aman” service, by calling (8002626), text messages via (2828), or via e-mail ([email protected]).

It alerted to the threat of permanent advanced threats, which is a type of complex, highly targeted cyberattack, and these threats include multiple stages, in order not to be detected to ensure their ability to continuously access sensitive data, calling on the user to make security on the Internet a priority, and to work to avoid his organization from the threat of threats permanent advanced.

And «Emirates Today» monitored the spread of several applications on websites, that enable users to deep-fake, whether for a photo or a video clip, as it works to replace the image of a person’s face with the image of another face, with the transfer of facial expressions, using artificial intelligence techniques, and the fake appears as an image. real.

Experts warned of the danger of using such applications to falsify facts, especially with regard to people, calling not to be deceived by any photo or video on the Internet, as it can be falsified with ease.

Over the past years, many pictures of celebrities or politicians have spread and caused a stir, only to be found to be fake.

3 tips for protecting organizations

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority directed three tips to protect the organization from advanced permanent threats, which are:

• Network monitoring through an intrusion detection system.

• Review system logs to identify potential threats.

• Enable multi-factor authentication.

Monitor fake photos

According to a report published by the Washington Post, the user can still monitor fake images from the real one, by paying attention to some basic things, including looking at the hands, as artificial intelligence applications are still unable to show the hands in a real way, and the user will find a deformation that appears in human fingers. Or even by increasing their number, as well as paying attention to images, as street signs or billboards may appear distorted or wrong, and background checks, as images created by artificial intelligence applications may contain blurry or distorted details.