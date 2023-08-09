The project also aims to fully connect the Kagera region with the national electricity grid, which will reflect positively on reducing dependence on energy imports from Uganda and reduce the costs involved, in addition to providing community members, economic areas and service facilities with electricity from safe and sustainable sources.

Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “This strategic project contributes to creating a quantum leap that supports the development of the energy sector in Tanzania, and securing sufficient electricity supplies in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency to meet the needs of the population in a sustainable manner. We will work with our partners in Tanzania to support their development programs.” In line with the future aspirations of the UAE and the strategic objectives of the Fund in advancing the transition towards accelerating the spread of energy projects globally to ensure a better future for the societies of developing countries.”

For his part, Tanzania’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Mwijulo, praised Limak NchambaAnd the pioneering role played by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development with Tanzania, as this distinguished relationship, which began in 1977, contributed to the implementation of development projects that reflected positively on achieving economic and social development in the country.

He added, “The project, which is financed by the fund, will work to reduce dependence on energy imports, in addition to stimulating economic activities and developing existing industries in the project areas, in addition to providing job opportunities for the population.”

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed 6 development projects in Tanzania with a total value of $88.4 million. Among the strategic projects funded by the Fund in Tanzania are the Kidaho-Uvenza Road, with a value of $40 million, and the Kagera Sugar Project, with a value of $12.2 million.

The Fund also financed the Rural Water Project in Zanzibar at a value of $4.9 million, as these projects contributed to advancing the development process and improving the quality of life of the community in Tanzania.