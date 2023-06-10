Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City began decorating the streets of the city with light engineering shapes in preparation for the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and making the city of Abu Dhabi flourish with the lights of joy and pleasure on this fragrant occasion.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is keen on all religious and national occasions to share happy occasions with the community, and to provide a joyful environment commensurate with the atmosphere and spiritual meanings of Eid Al-Adha and its religious and social values.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City chose decorative formations that add beauty and elegance befitting the capital, Abu Dhabi. The designs were taken into account to be in line with the festive atmosphere of the feast, and were decorated with colors and shapes that suggest happiness and joy. Some of them carried different expressions inspired by the heritage and customs of the people of the Emirates, such as “Eid al-Adha” “,” May you be among the Eidin, and forms decorated with butterflies and flowers.

The decorative lighting works were according to engineering formations inspired by the spirituality of Eid al-Adha and its solemn meanings, as most of the lighting engineering formations relied on creations using Arabic calligraphy and Islamic motifs to add more beauty to the capital, Abu Dhabi. The city decoration project, which is being implemented by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, focuses on the main and vital intersections and streets, including the entire Corniche Street, most of the intersections of Abu Dhabi City, roundabouts, bridges, and Baynunah Street.

The municipality was keen to use types of electrical cables made of materials that are resistant to weather factors and of high quality, in order to ensure the safety of the public, as connections made of materials with high levels of safety were relied upon in all engineering formations, due to their distinction in preserving the environment, and their specificity in bearing all climatic factors. And with high standards in terms of security and safety, including lamps and light fixtures. The municipality affirmed that Abu Dhabi will remain radiant with lights throughout the days of Eid Al-Adha, to reflect the civilized face, embody the meanings and values ​​of Eid, the authentic national customs and traditions, and the environment of peace and love that all members of society enjoy.