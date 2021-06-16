H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed the need to mobilize the energies and resources of the OIC countries in order to open new horizons for investment in science, technology and innovation, in order to achieve progress, prosperity and stability for the peoples of the OIC countries.

In the UAE’s speech at the second session of the Islamic Summit Conference on Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the occasion of the UAE’s assumption of the presidency of the summit, His Highness touched on the country’s experience in harnessing technology, innovation and applications of the industrial revolution to achieve development.

The leaders of the participating countries approved the summit statement issued under the title “Abu Dhabi Declaration”, affirming their commitment to all necessary measures to create and activate an environment conducive to achieving progress in the field of science, technology and innovation in the OIC member states, and to continue working on the implementation of the OIC Science and Technology Program and innovation 2026.

The leaders renewed their commitment to promoting and developing science and technology and working to revive the leading role of Islam in the world, while ensuring sustainable development, progress and prosperity for the peoples of the Member States, stressing that encouraging science, technology and innovation is an essential factor in facing contemporary development challenges, including poverty eradication, education for all, and climate change. , emphasizing that technological transformation is the key to accelerating the growth and development of Member States, especially the least developed countries.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration called for the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap to establish mechanisms for technology transfer among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The declaration touched on the “Covid-19” crisis, which highlighted the importance of global cooperation to ensure that the international community adopts solutions based on scientific evidence when dealing with other complex global issues, such as health emergencies and climate change.

In the Abu Dhabi Declaration, the leaders pledged to work to encourage innovation and develop local industries in the field of medicines and vaccines, as well as preventive measures and treatments for infectious and non-communicable diseases, in accordance with applicable international laws and standards.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration touched on the importance of science and technology in securing future opportunities for the young generation, stressing the need to provide education for all up to the secondary level and to increase investment in teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the primary, secondary and university levels. It also pointed to the important role of education in empowering women, and eliminating discrimination. poverty.

The leaders participating in the “Abu Dhabi Declaration” expressed their determination to support agriculture, rural development and food security in the OIC member states, as one of the basic strategies for strengthening solidarity within the organization, alleviating poverty and protecting lives, praising the results of the workshop on developing banks National genes of seeds and plants in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was organized by the Islamic Organization for Food Security, headed by the UAE government in July 2020. The Abu Dhabi Declaration stressed the importance of providing reliable and sustainable energy supplies as an essential factor in the fight against poverty, calling for strengthening cooperation between Member states to exchange information, experiences and technology in this framework and increase support at the local level for research and development activities in the field of energy technologies, including renewable energy, and other enabling technologies and everything that would contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration urged the strengthening of infrastructure and human resources in the field of biotechnology and nanotechnology, which can provide appropriate solutions in medicine, pharmacy, agriculture and other fields. It also encouraged Member States to formulate digital policies and national roadmaps, and to develop programs and support initiatives within the framework of Fourth Industrial Revolution; Emphasizing the importance of digital transformation and the use of smart systems, including digital integration, Internet of things, automation, robotic technologies, cybersecurity and big data.

The declaration urged all countries to adopt a circular economy, enhance capabilities and increase innovation capabilities in their economies to be ready for the twin transformation (green and digital) in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He also pointed to the need to cooperate in setting standards for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the advanced technologies associated with it to expedite their adoption and achieve productivity gains by improving effectiveness, efficiency and supply chain operations to facilitate trade.

• Demands to formulate a roadmap for technology transfer among the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

• Encouraging innovation and developing local industries in the field of medicines and vaccines.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

