Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Cycling Club organized the third round of the “Falcon Daman Series” challenge on Al Hudayriat Island, sponsored by the National Health Insurance Company “Daman”.

This round of the “Falcon Daman Series Bikes” challenge attracted 300 participants, in an atmosphere characterized by seriousness and enthusiasm, as participants of all ages and levels of physical fitness raced.

This challenge aims to motivate the community to practice cycling and make it a way of life, given its health, environmental and economic benefits.

This challenge consists of five rounds throughout the season, and points are calculated cumulatively in each round for each participating category, and the winners at the end of the challenge receive valuable prizes provided by the National Health Insurance Company, where the final crowning takes place in the last round.

The challenge comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club’s efforts to expand the practice of cycling, and work on organizing events and competitions aimed at enhancing community awareness of the importance of this sport, as well as discovering talents and forming sports teams associated with the club.

This event promotes the culture of cycling in Abu Dhabi and encourages its use as a practical and environmentally friendly means of transportation, in addition to being a sport and recreational means, which increases the level of happiness and well-being of the community and enhances the experiences of a luxurious and sustainable lifestyle in the emirate.

The tour was well received by the participants for the organization and the perfect atmosphere for cycling.