

Sharjah (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club topped the youth track race for the “Individual Pursuit,” while the Sharjah Club topped the “elimination” race for youth, as part of the competitions organized by the Cycling Federation at the “Zayed Track” in Sharjah at the conclusion of the local league, for the youth and junior categories, with the participation of 46 people. Cyclists, they represented 7 clubs.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, the Abu Dhabi team cyclist, won first place in the “Individual Pursuit Race” for youth, and his teammate Hareb Al Marzouqi from the same club came second, while Youssef Abdullah Mir from Al Nasr Club came third.

In the youth “elimination” race, Sharjah cyclist Ahmed Nosrati won first place, second was Harib Al Marzouki, the Abu Dhabi Club cyclist, and third was his teammate Khaled Al Nuaimi.

In the “individual pursuit” race for juniors, Sharjah dominated the top three places through Obaid Omar Al Suwaidi, who came in the lead, followed by Saif Muhammad Al Ali and Hamad Khalifa.

In the “elimination” race for juniors, Saif Muhammad Ali from Sharjah took the lead, followed by Noah Al Hammadi from Abu Dhabi Club, and Yousef Badr Al Balushi from Al Nasr.

The winners were crowned by Khalifa Bin Omair, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Technical Committee, in the presence of representatives of the participating clubs.

