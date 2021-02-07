Abu Dhabi (WAM) launched General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi In cooperation with Axela, a cloud solutions provider, a system for managing, planning and implementing inspections in an automated way, which contributes to enhancing security, organizing business processes and controlling revenues

The system of managing and implementing inspections allows conducting a set of inspections of goods, means of transport, passengers and their luggage, including customs duties, public health and safety requirements, and environmental protection requirements, in order to enhance the protection of ports and raise the performance of customs inspection.

The system also applies standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tests and improves inspections through more accurate identification of risks and increases the transparency of operations for companies and individuals while providing a paperless mechanism for storing documents and seamless access to data electronically in an easy-to-use central interface with flexible mobile features that enable workflows. distance.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Customs Operations Sector at the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, said that Abu Dhabi Customs’ adoption of cloud solutions in its operations is in line with the comprehensive strategic transformation process and the automation of customs operations with the aim of introducing a new concept of services based on innovation and modern technologies related to enhancing security and facilitating movement Trading.

He added that the new inspection management system enhances the efforts of Abu Dhabi Customs in monitoring 15 border crossings, including airports, sea and land ports, indicating that the Department’s employees and inspectors examine, using the latest detection systems, more than 24 million passengers, in addition to processing 600,000 tons of goods through airports. And 20 million tons of cargo pass through sea ports annually, which requires continuous development of inspection systems in line with the latest standards followed in the world.

Al Mansoori said that Abu Dhabi Customs continues its efforts to enhance its future services that depend on digital technological innovations to enable customers to complete their transactions quickly and easily in a way that stimulates business and investment in a safe manner, within the framework of activating the governance of digital transformation and a smooth transition towards an integrated digital future.

For his part, Khaled Al-Jaouni, General Manager at Axela, said that the simplification and automation of the main inspections in the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi would contribute to achieving a balance between promoting economic growth and preserving the advanced security landscape and community safety.

Al-Jaouni added that having a central source for all border traffic data, flexible dynamic workflow and an innovative user interface is of great importance to Abu Dhabi Customs in light of its pioneering efforts to enhance innovation in its customs operations.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Customs Administration is the first in the world to implement the “smart conversation robots” system, called the digital assistant in human capital management, and the first government agency in the Middle East to implement comprehensive automation for human capital management.