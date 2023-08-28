The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has completed the housing project for employees working at the Ghuwaifat land border crossing in the Al Dhafra region, which consists of 110 bedrooms, benefiting 220 male and female employees.

The project includes a building consisting of three floors for male employees and contains 100 bedrooms, a service building, and a guard room. It also includes an administrative office, a reception area, 3 restrooms, a council, a chapel, a main dining hall with a kitchen, a gymnasium, and outdoor playgrounds. Service facilities and support services, and parking spaces that serve environmentally friendly vehicles and regular vehicles, in addition to a one-story building for female employees that contains 10 bedrooms, a reception room, a gym, and a council.

The project, which was implemented over 18 months and was managed by the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, was designed according to the highest international standards and environmental sustainability requirements, in line with the Abu Dhabi International Building Code.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs affirmed that the project aims to raise security readiness by continuing to achieve operational efficiency, and to provide the necessary human resources in times of congestion and emergency, as well as exchanging knowledge between inspectors in customs centers.