The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs commemorated Martyr’s Day, which falls on November 30 of each year, in commemoration, loyalty and gratitude for the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs, by organizing an event in its main building, which was attended by the Director General of the Administration, Rashid Lahej Al Mansouri.

The event began with standing for a minute of silent supplication, supplicating to God Almighty that the martyrs of the homeland rest in His mercy, enter them into His spacious gardens, and inspire their families with patience and solace. Then the flag of the state was raised, accompanied by the national anthem.

Abu Dhabi Customs organized a visit for its employees to Wahat Al Karama, during which they toured its various pavilions and listened to a detailed explanation of its facilities, the details of which embody the heroism and sacrifices of the valiant sons of the Emirates and express many values ​​and venerable national connotations. For unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and its heroic soldiers.