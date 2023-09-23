The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, in coordination with its partners at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the Ghuwaifat land border crossing, celebrated the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a sincere expression of the specificity and strength of the fraternal relations linking the leaders and peoples of the two brotherly countries, which have come to represent a real depth to Gulf, Arab and regional work, and one of the most important… The foundations of stability, growth and prosperity in the region. Customs employees at Abu Dhabi Airport and Al Ghuwaifat Customs Center received travelers arriving from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by air and land with gifts as an expression of feelings of love and pride for the brothers, offering them congratulations on this national occasion, wishing them continued progress, progress and prosperity.