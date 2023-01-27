The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, within the framework of the “Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience,” announced the addition of the possibility of clearing goods for non-resident individuals and unregistered companies from outside the country through the emirate’s land, sea and air ports, with the aim of facilitating the customer’s journey, reducing effort and time, and providing digital customs services in accordance with International best practices, in order to establish Abu Dhabi as a global capital for investment and doing business.

The announcement comes in conjunction with World Customs Day, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the World Customs Organization.

Through the new feature, non-resident individuals can clear personal goods by creating an account to enter with a digital identity through the use of a passport, and non-registered companies in the UAE can benefit from the feature after completing the procedures for registration and payment of taxes, in addition to benefiting from the automatic filling of some fields. When using specific templates, and facilitating the completion of the clearance request through a single electronic page for all smart devices of all categories.

The new feature available in the clearance service for goods developed through Abu Dhabi’s unified government services system “Tamm” provides an effortless experience for the customer, as individuals, the business community and companies from outside the country can benefit from it and clear their goods upon entering or leaving customs ports through the lands of The Emirate of Abu Dhabi and between free zones in the country or another emirate or neighboring countries, as the goods clearance service is concerned with goods that are imported in cases of commercial entry, personal entry, clearance import, temporary entry of goods or goods that are exported and re-exported, and in cases of re-export of clearance, or goods In transit.