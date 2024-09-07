His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to the friendly Republic of India tomorrow, Sunday, during which he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital, New Delhi.

During the visit, His Highness will discuss with senior Indian officials ways to enhance opportunities for joint cooperation in various vital economic sectors, and build on the development of strategic relations during the past period, in a way that serves common interests and benefits the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is accompanied on his visit to India by a high-level delegation comprising a number of ministers, senior officials, businessmen and economists in the country.

His Highness will also attend a number of events that reflect the depth and strength of the economic and cultural ties between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of India.