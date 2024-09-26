His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, offered his condolences to the martyrs of the nation, Nahyan Abdullah Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Nasser Mohammed Yousef Abdullah Al Balushi, Abdulaziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, and Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, who were involved in an accident while performing their duty in the country. His Highness’s visit to the mourning councils in the Al Shawamekh area in Abu Dhabi, in the Al Raqaib and Al Hamidiya areas in the Emirate of Ajman, and in the Dibba Al Fujairah area in the Emirate of Fujairah.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the martyrs, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and satisfaction upon them and to grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their families and relatives with patience and solace, asking God Almighty to place them among the martyrs and the righteous.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the nation’s righteous martyrs are a source of pride and honour, and their sacrifices will remain badges of honour and a role model for present and future generations in their dedication to serving and loving the nation.

His Highness was accompanied during the offering of condolences by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.