His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held official talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them to serve common interests.

This came during the Indian Prime Minister’s reception of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation at Hyderabad Palace in New Delhi.

During the meeting, they discussed overall bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and ways to develop and advance them in light of the continuous progress they are witnessing within various paths of cooperation for the interests of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for health and happiness for him, and for the Republic of India and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, Narendra Modi welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India, wishing this visit success and prosperity. He conveyed his greetings to His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and development.

He also praised the wise leadership of His Highness the President of the State, and the development witnessed by relations between the two countries in various fields.

During the meeting, the historical ties of friendship and cooperation in all fields were reviewed, as well as the two countries’ visions on a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, a number of strategic agreements were announced within the framework of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries.

The signed agreements and partnerships cover various vital areas of common interest in the public and private sectors, ensuring the continued achievement of the goals and directions of comprehensive economic cooperation between the two friendly countries. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a 15-year agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC), under which ADNOC will supply one million metric tons per year of LNG, primarily from its low-emission Ruwais LNG project.

ADNOC also signed an agreement with the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited to extend the current oil storage and management agreement and contribute to supporting India’s energy security.

ADQ, an investment holding company in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Food Industries in India to establish a food and agricultural industry complex in the Indian state of Gujarat, by employing the latest advanced and innovative technologies in the food industry sector.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Indian Nuclear Power Corporation (INC) to support efforts to exchange expertise and knowledge in all areas of developing nuclear energy solutions, through the advanced nuclear capabilities and facilities enjoyed by the UAE, which reflect the advanced global classification the country has obtained from the International Atomic Energy Agency, in recognition of its efforts and commitment to the highest international standards in the field of developing peaceful nuclear energy.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the President of the friendly Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India.

This came during Draupadi Murmu’s reception of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation at the Presidential Palace “Rashrapti Bhavan” in the capital, New Delhi.

Murmu welcomed His Highness and the accompanying delegation’s visit to India, expressing her happiness at the level of distinguished relations between the two countries.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for President Murmu’s good health and happiness, and for India and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

For her part, the President of India conveyed her greetings to His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and her wishes for the UAE to continue to advance and develop.

His Highness stressed that the UAE-India relations receive great attention from the leaderships of the two friendly countries to continue strengthening cooperation ties at all levels, in a way that serves the wheel of sustainable development in the two countries towards broader horizons of progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that this meeting reflects the keenness of the leaderships of the two friendly countries to enhance cooperation and coordination, especially in the fields of trade and investment, and to explore additional opportunities to develop cooperation and open new horizons for sustainable growth.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness wrote a word in the guest book at the Presidential Palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in which he expressed the depth and strength of the historical relations and bonds of friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of India.

The meeting was attended by: Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy; Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber; Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi; Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi; Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak; Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi; and Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash.

Khalid bin Mohammed visits Mahatma Gandhi’s mausoleum

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the tomb of the late Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi in the Raj Ghat area in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

During the visit, His Highness observed a minute of silence and laid a wreath at the tomb of Mahatma Gandhi, in appreciation of his achievements and values ​​that laid the foundations for building the development process in the Republic of India after its independence.

His Highness headed to the park square, where he watered the two friendship trees, the first of which was planted by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, in 1975, and the second of which was planted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in 2016, during their visits to the friendly Republic of India.

His Highness also planted a friendship tree at the Raj Ghat Memorial Square, expressing the depth and continuity of the close historical friendship between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness with the advanced level of the solid friendship relations between the two countries, stressing that the efforts made by the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations will contribute to continuing to achieve growth and prosperity, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

At the end of the visit, His Highness wrote a word in the guest book, which read: “The memory of Mahatma Gandhi will remain immortal in the hearts of his countrymen and the peoples of the world, with his sacrifices that established the values ​​of love and peace, the same noble values ​​and sublime principles that the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, embodied with his generosity and humanitarian approach.”