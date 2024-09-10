His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, concluded his official visit to the friendly Republic of India. His Highness was seen off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by His Excellency Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Government of the Indian State of Maharashtra..

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received during this visit, which reflects the depth and strength of the historical relations and bonds of friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India..

His Highness stressed the importance of the deep-rooted historical, social and economic relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples, which receive great attention from the leadership of the two countries, and contribute to enhancing opportunities for joint strategic cooperation, and advancing the wheel of sustainable development towards broader horizons of progress and prosperity..

During his meetings with Her Excellency the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pointed out the commitment of the UAE and the Republic of India and their keenness to strengthen the ties of joint economic cooperation in various vital sectors of common interest, reflecting the depth of historical and cultural relations between the two friendly countries..

This visit witnessed the signing of a number of strategic agreements and partnerships between Emirati and Indian entities and institutions from the public and private sectors, in line with the objectives and directions of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, which entered into force in May 2022..

During this visit, His Highness also attended a number of events that reflect the depth and strength of the economic and cultural ties between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of India.