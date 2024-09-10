His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended part of the activities of the UAE-India Business Forum, which was held in Mumbai, organized by the Ministry of Economy and the UAE Embassy in New Delhi in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India, as part of His Highness’s official visit to the friendly Republic of India..

The UAE-India Business Forum is being held under the theme “Beyond the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement: Innovation and Future-Ready Economies”, and will showcase a range of sectors of common interest, with a focus on healthcare, biotechnology, renewable energy, sustainability, artificial intelligence, logistics, supply chains, agri-tech, and more..

During the forum, His Highness pointed out the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India in stimulating the pace of comprehensive economic development, stressing the UAE’s keenness to continue developing economic relations with India, enhancing foreign trade movement, and facilitating access to major markets, by adopting an economic system that supports business and investment..

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the partnership agreement in enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various vital sectors, reflecting the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries to support strategic cooperation and advance the path of sustainable economic development..

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also witnessed the exchange of a number of strategic cooperation agreements and the launch of new initiatives aimed at strengthening the strong economic relations between the two friendly countries..

On the sidelines of the forum, the company presented G42 A detailed explanation of “Nanda”, a large language model for the Hindi language provided by the company, with the aim of promoting the adoption of advanced technological solutions and means to serve the community, and supporting the development of the artificial intelligence system in India.

The agreements announced include a cooperation agreement between Lulu Group, the Abu Dhabi-based retail chain, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority of India, to import organic agricultural products from India to the UAE markets..

In the same context, Abu Dhabi Ports Group signed a cooperation agreement with the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with the aim of developing virtual trade corridors to reduce the costs and time required for procedures related to trade and investment..

International Resources Holding also signed – IRHthe UAE-based natural resource extraction company, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Oil India Limited to explore investment opportunities in the exploration and mining sector..

Global Jet Technics, the UAE-based aircraft maintenance company, has signed cooperation agreements with InterGlobal Aviation Services, Air India and Akasa Aviation.”

These agreements aim to provide aircraft maintenance services to the fleets of these companies at the country’s airports..

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also signed a cooperation agreement with the Confederation of Indian Industry to enhance investment opportunities in the private sector in both the UAE and India, through the exchange of knowledge and information related to economic development with the aim of supporting trade cooperation and increasing opportunities for economic and industrial growth..

The agreement also includes expanding the scope of the strategic initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “Business Gateway to the World,” with the aim of expanding its network of international trade relations..

Rorex Holdings, an international financial services and trade facilitation company, has signed a cooperation agreement with Indian logistics company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited to employ the latest technologies in developing infrastructure in India..

Rorex Holdings also signed another agreement with the Indian Bullion and Jewellery Dealers Association to facilitate the trade movement of precious metals across the borders of the two countries..

The UAE delegation participating in the UAE-India Business Forum is headed by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and includes chairmen and directors of a number of UAE companies and institutions from the public and private sectors..

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said that the UAE-India Business Forum represents an important platform for business leaders from both sides to meet, consult and explore opportunities to achieve mutual interests and develop partnerships that support the goals of economic growth and diversification..

His Excellency added that the forum benefits from the trade and investment boom between the UAE and India under the umbrella of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, as non-oil bilateral trade continued to grow, recording $28.2 billion in the first half of 2024, an increase of 9.8% over the same period in 2023, despite the slowdown in global trade growth during the same period..

It is worth noting that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India, which entered into force in May 2022, is the first of its kind concluded by the UAE within the Global Economic Agreements Program, with the aim of facilitating the movement of UAE exports to Indian markets..

The agreement included the cancellation or reduction of customs duties on some goods and products, in addition to removing barriers to cross-border trade, to facilitate the access of UAE companies to local markets in India, and to benefit from investment opportunities in Indian government purchases..

The UAE-India Business Forum is a platform for direct linkage between companies, economic institutions and service providers in the UAE and their counterparts in the Republic of India, which contributes to facilitating the procedures for exploring opportunities for joint cooperation between the public and private sectors in both friendly countries..