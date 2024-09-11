Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends UAE-India Business Forum in Mumbai

Mumbai – WAM

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended part of the activities of the UAE-India Business Forum, which was held in Mumbai, organized by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India, as part of His Highness’s official visit to the friendly Republic of India, which His Highness concluded yesterday.

The UAE-India Business Forum organised its activities under the theme “Beyond the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement: Innovation and Future-Ready Economies”, and reviewed a range of sectors of common interest, with a focus on healthcare, biotechnology, renewable energy, sustainability, artificial intelligence, logistics, supply chains, agricultural technology and others.

During the forum, His Highness pointed out the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India in stimulating the pace of comprehensive economic development, stressing the UAE’s keenness to continue developing economic relations with India, enhance foreign trade movement, and facilitate access to major markets, by adopting an economic system that supports business and investment.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the partnership agreement in enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various vital sectors, reflecting the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries to support strategic cooperation and advance the path of sustainable economic development between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also witnessed the exchange of a number of strategic cooperation agreements and the launch of new initiatives aimed at strengthening the strong economic relations between the two friendly countries.

On the sidelines of the forum, G42 presented a detailed explanation of “Nanda”, a large language model for the Hindi language provided by the company, with the aim of promoting the adoption of advanced technological solutions and means to serve the community, and supporting the development of the artificial intelligence system in India.

The agreements announced included a cooperation agreement between Lulu Group, the Abu Dhabi-based retail chain, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority of India, to import organic agricultural products from India to the UAE markets.

International Resources Holdings (IRH), the UAE-based natural resources subsidiary of 2PointZero, has signed a landmark strategic alliance with Oil India Limited, Khanji Bidesh India (“KABIL”) and ONGC Videsh Limited (“OVL”) to collaborate across the critical minerals supply chain.

Global Jet Technics, the UAE-based aircraft maintenance company, has signed cooperation agreements with InterGlobe Aviation Services, Air India and Akasa Aviation.

The agreements aim to provide aircraft maintenance services to the fleets of these companies at the country’s airports.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also signed a cooperation agreement with the Confederation of Indian Industry to enhance investment opportunities in the private sector in both the UAE and India, through the exchange of knowledge and information related to economic development, with the aim of supporting trade cooperation and increasing opportunities for economic and industrial growth.

The agreement also includes expanding the scope of the strategic initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “Business Gateway to the World”, with the aim of expanding its network of international trade relations.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed another agreement with the Joint Committee of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India, to achieve maximum benefit from this promising partnership for the business communities on both sides.

Rorex Holdings, an international financial services and trade facilitation company, has signed a cooperation agreement with Indian logistics company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, with the aim of employing the latest technologies in developing infrastructure in India.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ) and the Joint Committee of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEP) have also agreed to work together to expand the scope of benefits from the partnership by providing more opportunities for the business communities on both sides and revitalizing the private sector.

The UAE delegation participating in the UAE-India Business Forum was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The delegation included chairmen and directors of a number of UAE companies and institutions from the public and private sectors.

Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE-India Business Forum represents an important platform for business leaders from both sides to meet, consult and explore opportunities to achieve mutual interests and develop partnerships that support the goals of economic growth and diversification.”

It is noteworthy that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India, which entered into force in May 2022, is the first of its kind concluded by the UAE within the global economic agreements program, with the aim of facilitating the movement of UAE exports to Indian markets, as it included the cancellation or reduction of customs duties on some goods and products, in addition to removing barriers to cross-border trade, to facilitate the access of UAE companies to local markets in India, and to benefit from investment opportunities in Indian government purchases.

The forum is a platform for direct linkage between companies, economic institutions and service providers in the UAE and their counterparts in India, which contributes to facilitating the procedures for exploring opportunities for cooperation between the public and private sectors in the two friendly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded his official visit to the friendly Republic of India, where he was seen off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Government of the Indian State of Maharashtra.

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received during the visit, which reflects the depth and strength of the historical relations and bonds of friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India.

His Highness stressed the importance of the deep-rooted historical, social and economic relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples, which receive great attention from the leaderships of the two countries, and contribute to enhancing opportunities for joint strategic cooperation, and driving the wheel of sustainable development towards broader horizons of prosperity.

During his meetings with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out the UAE and India’s commitment to strengthening economic cooperation ties in various vital sectors.