His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, attended the reception hosted by Ahmed Ateeq Habroush Al-Rumaithi today, on the occasion of the wedding of his son, “Saif”, to Karima Dagher Darwish Dagher Al-Murr.

The ceremony, which was held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of senior officials and a group of invitees.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous family life.