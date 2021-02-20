The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has sentenced three defendants to life imprisonment on charges of withholding liberty and attempted rape and participating in it for engagement.

The ruling issued to punish the first defendant M.M. for the crime of consuming psychotropic substances with imprisonment for a period of three years and a fine of fifty thousand dirhams, and for the two crimes of hitting the police patrol and damaging the patrol car in connection with one year imprisonment. And for the crime of driving a vehicle on the public road while under the influence of consuming psychotropic substances, he is imprisoned for a period of six months and fined thirty thousand dirhams, and his driving license is suspended until its validity expires, and it is prohibited to renew it or obtain another time again. And for the crime of driving a vehicle on the public road with an obscured number plate, imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of thirty thousand dirhams.

The court also ruled to punish the second defendant S.M. for the crime of consuming a psychotropic substance with imprisonment for a period of three years and a fine of fifty thousand dirhams.

It also convicted the third defendant AS for the crime of using a psychotropic substance, and sentenced him to two years imprisonment and fined him fifty thousand dirhams.

On her part; The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the security and safety of community members is a top priority for which the efforts of the concerned authorities are united to deal firmly and in accordance with the legal controls for everything that might intimidate the safe or threaten the safety of any person or endanger his life, so that every criminal may be punished according to the established laws. In order to achieve justice and the rule of law, the Public Prosecution praised the role of Abu Dhabi Police in arresting the accused within a record time and responding quickly to the report, so that the accused were arrested and brought to the court that imposed the most severe punishment on them in a way that constitutes a deterrent to anyone who commits such crimes punishable by law.

The details of the incident are summarized in the receipt of a report to the operations room of the Abu Dhabi Police, about an attack and a threat in a desert area, while the victims were present, when they were surprised by the arrival of a vehicle containing three people who were in an abnormal condition, and two of them threatened the first victim with a white weapon and removed him While the third defendant tried to rape the victim by seizing her, she resisted and prevented him from completing his crime, and the other two defendants tried to take turns approaching it, while the victim managed to escape from them and inform the security authorities, who went to the location of the incident, so the defendants ran away, but the police I reached them quickly. And one of the defendants, while trying to flee his car, deliberately hit the police car, causing damage to it and endangering the lives of its members. So, all the accused were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, which initiated investigations with them and ordered their provisional detention and referred them to the court and demanded the maximum penalties for them.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

