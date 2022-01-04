The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court issued a ruling convicting two accused of Filipino nationality of the crime of possessing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with the intent of promoting.

The facts of the case are obtained in the defendants’ promotion of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the account of some drug dealers residing outside the country, in exchange for sums of money, by receiving large quantities of drugs that are placed in uninhabited places, provided that the coordinates of the location of those drugs are sent to them. Quantities of psychotropic substances to be received, then sorted, divided, placed in rolls, then distributed in the places they deem appropriate, and their coordinates and photos are sent to the merchant, who in turn sends them to those who want to buy and obtain them, by communicating through the “WhatsApp” program.

The police procedures and the Public Prosecution’s investigations also proved this. After conducting a search and investigation and verifying the accuracy of the information, the Public Prosecution office in Abu Dhabi was addressed to issue a permit to arrest and search the suspects and their residence. Where a suspected crystalline substance was found, which the examination proved to be a psychotropic substance the criminal possessed, in addition to finding phones used by the two accused to promote narcotics through social media.



