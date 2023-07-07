The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court issued a judgment convicting (M.R.A.) in the incident of publishing a video that would incite hate speech using the information network, by broadcasting a video clip on a social media, that included abuse of men and the category of domestic workers, in contravention of norms and ethics. the public.

The court ruled, in the presence of the accused, to punish the accused with imprisonment for a period of five years, fine her 500 thousand dirhams, deport her from the country after the execution of the penalty, confiscate the seized mobile phone used in the commission of the crime, delete the video clip in the scene of the crime from it and the account in which it was committed, close the account completely, and deprive her from using Any information network, electronic information system, or any other information technology means.

And the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi had launched investigations into the incident circulated through communication platforms, and ordered the arrest and bringing of the accused, against the background of the widespread spread of the video clip. In accordance with the articles of Federal Decree-Law No. (2) of 2015 regarding combating discrimination and hatred.

It is noteworthy that Article 7 of the Decree-Law regarding combating discrimination and hatred stipulates that whoever commits an act that raises violence shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than five years and a fine of no less than 500 thousand dirhams and no more than one million dirhams, or with one of these two penalties. Hate speech in any way of expression or using any means.