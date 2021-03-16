Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a young man to pay 190,000 dirhams to a girl who had paid him to establish a commercial project, but he did not implement the agreement.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that he be obligated to pay her an amount of 190 thousand dirhams, fees and expenses, indicating that she handed the defendant the requested amount in order to establish a commercial project, but he did not implement the agreed project, and he did not The amount shall be refunded to her upon request, while the defendant acknowledged, during the consideration of the case, that he was in debt to the plaintiff of the amount and requested a time limit for settlement.

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the litigant’s admission before the court of a legal incident that is claimed against him, while the lawsuit related to this incident is proceeding, is a judicial affidavit, indicating that the defendant approved the lawsuit and admitted that his liability to the plaintiff is occupied by the claimed amount of 190 One thousand dirhams, and the court has not proven to be innocent of the amount approved by him until his date, and then the lawsuit before him is valid and proven, and the plaintiff must answer her request, and the court has decided to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 190 thousand dirhams, and obligate him to pay expenses.





