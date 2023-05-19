The criminal court specialized in examining money laundering and tax evasion crimes in Abu Dhabi convicted 13 (Indian) defendants, and seven companies owned by them, of committing the crime of money laundering obtained from an economic activity related to providing credit facilities through point-of-sale devices without obtaining a license from the competent authorities, in amounts It reached 510 million dirhams.

The court ruled in the presence of four defendants, and in absentia the rest of the fugitive defendants, with prison sentences ranging between five and 10 years, the confiscation of seized funds, and the deportation of convicts after serving the penalty, with fines ranging between five and 10 million dirhams, and a fine of 10 million dirhams for companies.

The facts of the case are summarized in the formation of the defendants as a gang organization to commit the crime of practicing an activity related to the economic system to provide credit facilities without a license from the competent authorities, using point-of-sale devices for several companies, and making a travel institution a headquarters to practice their criminal activity, and making fictitious purchases from devices of companies that It was created for this purpose, and some of the defendants exploited the powers granted to them to deal with the bank accounts of companies owned by others without the knowledge of their owners, in return for deducting a percentage in favor of the company that owns and uses the POS device for each withdrawal.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution and the records of the collection of inferences showed that the criminal formation of the headquarters of the travel agency owned by two of the defendants was exploited to carry out cash payments from credit cards to customers wishing to do so, by carrying out fake purchases through point-of-sale devices of the companies owned by the defendants. Either by disbursing the amount in cash by making a purchase from the customer’s credit card in favor of the companies that were established only to issue these devices from banks for their account, with deducting an amount as interest, and handing the customer the remaining amount in cash, and the other method is by paying the customer’s debts incurred by his card by depositing cash in the account , then make a fake purchase and deduct the interest amount.

The reports of banking transactions and financial analysis issued by the Financial Information Unit showed that there was a high inflation of funds in the bank accounts of the defendants and their companies, within a short period of time that would be impossible for such activity to occur if each of them practiced it in a legal way, and multiple financial operations were carried out on that money, withdrawing, depositing and transferring with the intention of Hide its source.