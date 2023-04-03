The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has signed an agreement with the ADNEC Group, which owns and operates the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the largest exhibition and conference center in the Middle East, in order to achieve the strategic goals of both sides, which contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position on the destination map. A favorite for global business events.
The agreement results in the launch of the “Abu Dhabi Office for Conventions and Exhibitions Fund and the ADNEC Group Joint Fund”, which comes as an extension of the office’s strategy aimed at deepening partnership frameworks with the public and private sectors to encourage more business events and corporate groups to establish their programs and activities in Abu Dhabi.
Through the agreement, the fund provides additional support packages for the organizers of meetings, conferences and incentive programs in Abu Dhabi, while highlighting its exceptional capabilities, as one of the safest cities in the world, which welcomes all business events and participants to discover its inspiring experiences.
The agreement paves the way for the two parties to coordinate the joint marketing efforts of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibitions Bureau and the ADNEC Group, to spread awareness of the emirate’s offers that meet the aspirations of meeting organizers and large incentive groups.
Saleh Mohammed Al-Jaziri, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Cooperation with the ADNEC Group is an important step towards establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for business events of all kinds. And by combining the expertise of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibitions Bureau, and the resources of the ADNEC Group, from event and conference centers, hospitality companies and services, we are moving forward in developing integrated packages that include the best of the emirate, and attract a greater number of large and high-level events to Abu Dhabi ».
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau to launch a joint fund that offers various packages to exhibition and conference organizers from around the world wishing to hold their events at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, as this step is in line with our efforts to develop Business tourism and leisure tourism in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and are in line with our continuous endeavor to attract companies and event organizers to Abu Dhabi as a global and exceptional destination to host the largest exhibitions and conferences.
He added, “The ADNEC Group plays a pivotal role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for business tourism in the region by providing the highest levels of services to event organizers, and providing excellent infrastructure and advanced facilities at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which is a destination for major events in the region and the world.”
The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau has launched several initiatives to drive the development and prosperity of the business events sector, including the “Abu Dhabi Opportunities” program, which provides additional benefits to organizers of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions in the emirate, and the Business Tourism Agencies Rewards Program, which targets agencies and event planners, and companies Travel management by providing specialized training, and informing them of the latest developments and related products.
The Abu Dhabi Bureau for Conventions and Exhibitions and ADNEC Group Joint Fund provides destination management companies and international and local event planners with additional ingredients to promote the emirate and upgrade Abu Dhabi Opportunities packages, in line with the aspirations of business event groups attended by about 500 participants.
Currently, inquiries and requests to support events planned to take place between May 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024 can be sent to the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau or the ADNEC Group, to assess their fulfillment of the criteria for obtaining the fund’s packages.
