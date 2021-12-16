The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office confirmed that the EDE system, which the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi announced to adopt at entry points to the emirate, as of next Sunday, “is characterized by the use of advanced technology, and its ability to easily and quickly detect The possibility of infection with the (Covid-19) virus,” while the Abu Dhabi Health Department reported that “EDE” are examination devices that measure magnetic waves emitted by the spectrum of the virus itself, RNA.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health explained that the scanning systems, developed by the EDE Abu Dhabi Research Institute, affiliated with the International Holding Company, have technical advantages that allow detecting the possibility of infection with the “Covid-19” virus by measuring electromagnetic waves that change when RNA molecules are present. » There is a virus in the person’s body, and therefore, provides immediate results by scanning potentially infected people from a distance without imaging or recording.

She pointed out that the EDE examination device is not fully equipped to store any data or information, and therefore it cannot keep images or violate any privacy of those conducting the examination. A great deal of returning to normal life, explaining that it is used to detect infection with the virus through an electronic application using a mobile phone, as it scans the person within three seconds, and identifies the negative or positive of the virus in the person’s body, with the aim of strengthening preventive measures.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office confirmed that updating the entry procedures to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was carried out in order to strengthen the precautionary measures, and to ensure that the low infection rates of the “Covid-19” virus are maintained in the emirate, by subjecting all individuals upon entering the emirate to a quick and simple survey. EDE system, mediated by the mobile phone, where the responsible for operating the system quickly scan the face of the person concerned in a few seconds.

He explained that if there are doubts about a person being infected with the “Covid-19” virus, the concerned person is transferred to a field examination center at the same point for a free antibody test, where the rapid examination determines the presence of antibodies to the “Covid-19” virus, through During the taking of a nasal swab sample from the person and placed in a device that determines the extent of infection with the virus.

The office indicated that the quick examination procedure is free, and its result appears within 20 minutes, and this procedure applies to all arrivals to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from within the country, regardless of the traffic situation in the Al-Hosn application.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, last June, approved EDE systems to detect infection with Covid-19, based on the results of the trial period for the use that took place in the areas of entry to the emirate, selected public facilities on Yas Island, and specific entry and exit points in Musaffah region, where the results of the trial period showed the high effectiveness of EDE systems, as more than 20 thousand people were examined with this device, and the device achieved 93.5% in the sensitivity of the examination, which reflects the accuracy of the examination when identifying infected persons accurately, and 83% in the quality of the examination, which reflects Accuracy of the examination when identifying uninfected persons.

positive cases

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office confirmed that if the result of the rapid examination of antibodies is positive, and the concerned person is residing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, official procedures and instructions regarding health isolation are applied, as the electronic bracelet is used on positive cases, with a commitment to isolation, whether inside the home or place. Another suitable for this purpose, but if the person whose result was positive is residing outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, he is required to return to the emirate in which he resides, with notification of the health authorities of his result.

This decision aims to strengthen precautionary measures, and to ensure that low infection rates are maintained in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at 0.05% of the total examinations.

• 20 thousand people were tested in the trial period to study the effectiveness of EDE systems.

• The “EDE” system is a complementary technology that contributes to a return to normal life…and is not a substitute for the traditional “PCR” examination.



• The “EDE” device is not equipped to store any data or information, and it cannot keep images or violate any privacy.



