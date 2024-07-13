Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, stressed that the Emirati Family Growth Support Program, which was approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, reflects the efforts made by the social sector to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership in providing the highest levels of decent living for citizens, based on its belief in the importance of the family as the nucleus of a cohesive society that embraces its members.

Al Khaili stressed the importance of the programme, which comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life, as it is added to many government initiatives that serve the interests of people and the individual and the family. It also supports the journey of building, growing and stabilising the family, as it comes in line with the objectives of the “Madeem” initiative, which supports the sons of the nation to start a happy married life and form a stable family.

This came during a meeting held by the department to review the latest developments in implementing the programme’s initiatives.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, Hamad Al Dhaheri, stressed the importance of continuing coordination between the entities implementing the program, with the aim of ensuring the delivery of services with full efficiency and effectiveness. He said: “The program is a leap forward in the journey of initiatives launched by the Department of Community Development in cooperation with partners, and embodies the efforts of the department and partners to unify efforts and align visions to provide a decent life for all,” appreciating the efforts of all the cadres working on the integration of their roles, dedication and loyalty to the success of the program.

During the meeting, the readiness of the authorities to implement the initiatives and begin receiving applications from the targeted categories of citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was reviewed.

The frameworks for activating the initiatives, the customer journey, and service delivery channels were also reviewed, to ensure that they are delivered efficiently and effectively, which contributes to continuing to advance the service system in the social sector in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi government.

The mechanism for linking a number of initiatives with the “Medim” initiative programmes was reviewed, with the aim of providing young people with the skills and tools that enable them to start a more stable married life, which contributes to building and forming a cohesive family that continues the path of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.