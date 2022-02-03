The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group announced the strengthening of its Emirati cadres by appointing 477 Emiratis during 2021 as part of the bank’s Emiratisation strategy, explaining that the total number of Emiratis working in the group increased to 1,854 male and female citizens, equivalent to approximately 18% of the total national cadres working in the banking sector in Country.

According to the recent appointments, the Emiratisation rate of the group reached 38% of the total workforce, while the Emiratisation rate of Al Hilal Bank of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group reached 51%, which is the highest Emiratisation rate in the banking sector in the country.

The group stated that national competencies currently occupy 30% of the senior leadership positions at the group level, while the competencies of Emirati women have a strong presence in the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank group and occupy nearly 50% of national cadres in senior and middle management positions at the group level.



