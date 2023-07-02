The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – Appeal, upheld a judgment of the Court of First Instance, which decided to reject a bank’s request to sign a precautionary seizure of funds, salary and end-of-service bonus for a borrower, who stopped paying loan installments, and an amount of 657 thousand and 151 dirhams remains in his possession, indicating that proof of the extent of The bank obtaining sufficient guarantees to grant the facility requires an objective investigation outside the jurisdiction of the urgent court.

In the details, a bank applied for an order to sign a precautionary attachment on the funds, shares, and cars of a borrower customer, as a guarantee of fulfilling the amount of 657 thousand and 151 dirhams, which is the indebtedness owed by him, as a result of obtaining bank facilities with a guarantee of his salary, but he stopped fulfilling its installments, so the rest of it was resolved according to to the account statement.

The competent judge decided to refuse to issue the required order, on the basis that the appellant’s entitlement to the required amount requires an in-depth objective research outside the apparent papers, and the appellant was not satisfied with that decision, so he complained about it, and the court of first instance decided to accept the complaint in form, and in the matter by rejecting it, and upholding the matter. The aggrieved party shall oblige the aggrieved party to pay the judicial expenses.

The aggrieved bank did not accept that judiciary, so it appealed against it, censuring the appealed ruling for violating what was established in the documents, because the ruling based its judgment on the fact that the indebtedness needs objective research to show the extent to which the bank obtained sufficient guarantees to grant the facility, while it submitted the appellant’s salary certificate, He obtained all the guarantees, in accordance with the instructions of the Central Bank, and the appellant submitted an account statement proving the indebtedness, and then the objective conditions for issuing the precautionary attachment order are met.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the reasons for the appeal are not valid in their entirety, as it is established in accordance with the Civil Procedure Law that the creditor may request the imposition of a precautionary attachment on the real estate and movables of his opponent, in the event that the debtor does not have a stable residence in the country, or if he fears The creditor flees from his debtor, or smuggles or conceals his money, and that was when serious evidence existed, or if the debt securities were threatened with loss.

The court indicated that the appellant bases his request to sign the precautionary attachment on the appellant’s salary and end-of-service dues with his employer as a guarantee for the fulfillment of the amount of 657 thousand and 151 dirhams, which represents the indebtedness bond in that the appellant obtains bank facilities from him by guaranteeing his salary, pointing out that the judiciary has his requests Firstly, it is necessary to determine the extent of the appellant bank’s commitment to obtaining the guarantees required by the Central Bank’s loan system, which is that it is not permissible in any case for the personal loan limit for individuals and individual institutions to exceed 20 times the salary or the total income of the borrower, and that the loan repayment period is A maximum of 48 months for personal loans.

The court pointed out that the law stipulates that the establishment does not comply with obtaining these guarantees in accordance with the customer’s income, or the guarantee and the size of the facilities granted to him. The urgent judiciary decides on the request presented to it based on the appearance of the papers, and therefore the matter requires an objective investigation that is beyond the jurisdiction of the summary judiciary.