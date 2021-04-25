Abu Dhabi (Union) profits rose Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank To 1.121 billion dirhams for the first quarter of 2021, with a growth of 436% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 11% compared to the last quarter of last year.

Net interest income amounted to AED 2.119 billion, a decrease of 10% compared to the fourth quarter of last year and a decrease of 24% compared to the first quarter of last year, mainly as a result of the decline in interest rates and the prevailing economic conditions in the markets.

Net provisions amounted to 704 million dirhams in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 25% compared to the fourth quarter of last year and a decrease of 63% from the exceptional first quarter of last year.

Customer deposits in current and savings accounts increased by 10.5 billion dirhams during the first quarter of 2021 to reach 138 billion dirhams, accounting for 58% of total customer deposits, compared to 51% at the end of last year. Total customer deposits decreased by 5% compared to the fourth quarter of last year to reach AED 239 billion as of March 31, 2021. This is due to the bank’s exit from high-cost term deposits.

Net loans and advances amounted to 236 billion dirhams as of March 31, 2021, a decrease of 1% compared to the last quarter of last year, as a result of the repayment of corporate loans in the real estate sector in addition to allocating provisions. While the average balance of loans and advances reached 233 billion dirhams during the first quarter of 2021.

Payments made to customers who benefited from the comprehensive economic support plan launched by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates totaled 6.716 billion dirhams.

Shareholders’ equity amounted to 56 billion dirhams as of March 31, 2021.

The capital adequacy ratio (Basel 3) is 16.64%, and the tier 1 ratio is 13.39% as of March 31, 2021 (after dividend distribution). The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 139.3% as of March 31, 2021.

The non-performing loan ratio is 6.5% and the cash provisions coverage ratio is 88%, while the coverage ratio when adding guarantees is 139% as of March 31, 2021. The non-performing loan ratio, including net impaired assets (POCI), is 8.10%. The cost of risk was 0.84% ​​at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Given the challenges faced by some construction and real estate companies, ADCB continues to take proactive measures by working with contractors, developers and related companies to achieve effective commercial results. The bank has also set aside additional allocations in line with the challenges faced by this sector.