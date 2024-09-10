The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department registered more than 8,000 civil marriage applications before the Civil Family Court during the first half of this year, at a rate of 70 applications per day, bringing the total number of civil marriage contracts registered since the issuance of the Civil Marriage Law and its Effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to 26,000 contracts for multiple nationalities of different religions and ethnicities.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, stressed that the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court’s continued development of a global model for family courts comes in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department, which aims to provide innovative judicial services that keep pace with the development witnessed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in various fields, thus enhancing its competitive position globally.

He added that Abu Dhabi Courts are distinguished by providing their services in a fully electronic manner, whether in registering requests or attending sessions remotely. It is also the only court in the region that provides many of its services and procedures in both Arabic and English, through comprehensive and integrated services for foreigners, including civil marriage, divorce without harm, joint custody of children, wills, estates, and proof of lineage.

He stressed the keenness to introduce innovative initiatives in all services in line with the requirements of customers, including the launch of the “Express” civil marriage service, which allows the completion of marriage ceremonies on the day of submitting the application, in response to the great demand from tourists coming from all over the world to hold a civil marriage in Abu Dhabi, in addition to establishing the English-language justice services office, which is a unique experience in the Arab region, as it provides notary public services in English without the need to translate documents into Arabic.

The statistical report of the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court during the first half of this year showed that more than 2,500 civil wills were registered remotely, an increase of 200% compared to last year, bringing the total number of civil wills for foreigners registered in Abu Dhabi to 5,700 wills, while the will registration procedures are conducted in English via video call, allowing anyone in the world to register their will without having to come to court.

The semi-annual report also showed that 205 civil divorce cases were registered without harm for foreigners, bringing the total number of civil divorce cases considered by the court to 590 civil divorce cases, since the entry into force of the Civil Marriage Law and its Effects, which allows foreigners to obtain a divorce from the first session within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of filing the lawsuit, without the need to prove harm or address the reasons for the divorce, while the divorce procedures are conducted in English by a professional team of foreign legal experts.

The judgment is issued in both Arabic and English, and the court automatically issues joint custody of the children with the divorce judgment, as part of its keenness to achieve the best interests of the child and ensure the continuation of his care by both parents.

The court also considered about 90 civil inheritance cases in the first half of this year, bringing the total number of civil inheritance cases to 360, since the implementation of the law, which stipulates the distribution of the inheritance to foreigners without discrimination between males and females, and the husband or wife receives 50% of the deceased’s wealth, and the remainder is divided among the children without discrimination between males and females.

