The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has warned against leaving children alone in vehicles, especially during the summer, as it puts their lives at risk and suffocation due to lack of oxygen and severe heat exhaustion resulting from high temperatures inside the vehicle.

The authority directed a set of prevention and public safety guidelines to raise the level of public awareness of the measures that must be followed during the Eid al-Adha holiday. Lives and property.

The authority warned of fire accidents in vehicles, as a result of the negligence of its drivers to perform periodic maintenance, explaining that one of the most important reasons for the occurrence of these accidents is the neglect of the mechanical maintenance necessary for the security and safety of vehicles, calling on drivers to provide fire extinguishers inside their vehicles, according to the approved specifications.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to public safety and prevention measures during the Eid holiday, pointing to the importance of providing hand extinguishers, fire blankets, and first aid boxes inside homes, and ensuring the safety of gas installations.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority called on families leaving for the summer vacation outside the country to ensure the safety of electrical appliances, and to separate unused ones, in addition to tightening the closure of gas cylinders, and keeping them away from sources of direct sunlight, while placing them in a place outside the kitchen.