23 participants were qualified for a specialized training course on combating aircraft crash fires, implemented by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, as part of its strategy to raise the efficiency of its workforce and enhance their skills in accordance with international best practices, in cooperation with the French Embassy in the country.

The Director of the Resources and Support Services Center at the authority, Colonel Suwaidan Saad Al-Amiri, stressed the authority’s interest in keeping abreast of the latest developments and developments in the fields of modern training, which contributes to raising the level and skills of its affiliates in applying the latest training programs and activities that keep pace with international standards, which will positively reflect on the advancement of the work process in the authority. By holding such courses, he pointed out that the course provided a good idea for the associates about the French experience in confronting this type of fire with internationally advanced techniques and mechanisms.

The Director of the Training Department, Colonel Dr. Maitha Muhammad Al-Dari, pointed out that the course focused on providing the trainees with practical experiences that qualify them to deal with this type of fire, and included theoretical exercises in identifying aircraft accidents and disasters, and lectures and discussion sessions on the aspect of practical applications on fighting supposed aircraft fires.

• The course dealt with the French experience in confronting these fires with advanced techniques.