Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams have controlled a fire that broke out in an electronics warehouse in the Musaffah Industrial Area, without causing any human casualties.

The firefighting and ambulance teams had received a report from the operations room of the authority at 04:56 pm yesterday, stating that the fire had broken out and immediately moved to the site of the accident and it was brought under control.

The authority indicated that the site was handed over to the competent authorities to investigate its causes and the damages resulting from it.

The authority called for the need to adhere to safety and prevention requirements in residential and commercial buildings and various facilities, and to always make way for civil defense mechanisms, ambulances and rescue vehicles to ensure that they do not delay their arrival to the accident sites and do not gather during fire accidents in order to enhance safety.



