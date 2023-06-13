The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has monitored a set of violations and wrong practices that affect public safety in a number of buildings and facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the “Field Survey” initiative, which it is implementing in cooperation with strategic partners.

The authority, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, closed three facilities based on the reports of the field survey and inspection committees, which monitored practices that threaten the safety of life and property.

The authority called on the owners of buildings and facilities in the emirate to take urgent measures to correct wrong and violating practices, such as the lack of cleanliness of the site surrounding the central gas tank in some buildings, and the introduction of random modifications and additions without prior approval from the Civil Defense.

She emphasized the interest in putting the safety of life and preserving property at the forefront of priorities, and not being complacent in applying laws and regulations that ensure the application of the highest standards of preventive safety for buildings and facilities in the emirate.

And it warned of the danger of random storage in rooms of electric generators, water pumps and corridors, and the storage of materials that cause obstacles in the paths and emergency exits, and the existence of random divisions that cause high risk.

She explained that the committees’ reports showed the existence of random rooms and kitchens on the roofs of some buildings, the lack of maintenance contracts for fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, and the use of diesel tanks in a number of bakeries and restaurants without a license and without prior approval from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.

The results of the field survey also revealed the storage of petroleum gas cylinders, the lack of installation of alarms and extinguishers, and the absence of emergency exits and clear guiding signs.

And she urged to ensure that safety and prevention measures are met, and to review the specialists in the authority, to ensure contracting with approved companies to maintain fire systems, stressing her keenness to provide the best services to society, and to fulfill the necessary preventive measures in buildings and facilities.