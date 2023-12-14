The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority announced the opening of applications for vacant positions in the National Ambulance Services, provided that registration is done by sending the CV to the email. http://[email protected], Noting that the available job vacancies include 6 fields: paramedic, medical supervisor, infection control specialist, medical-health quality specialist, pharmacist, and emergency medicine specialist.

The Authority stipulated that for the advanced care paramedic position, the applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in ambulance services, the intermediate paramedic must have a diploma in ambulance services, and the basic paramedic must have a bachelor’s degree in nursing with an accredited course in ambulance services and hold a valid license from the department. Health Abu Dhabi.

With regard to medical supervisor vacancies, she stated that he must have a bachelor’s degree in ambulance services, a valid license to practice the profession under the name “Advanced Care Paramedic” issued by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in addition to a certified trainer’s certificate in the following specialized courses: advanced cardiac life support, life support. Cardiac life for children, rescuing accident victims before reaching the hospital, field experience of no less than two years.

She indicated that applicants for infection control specialist vacancies must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in the specialty, and for the medical-health quality specialist, he must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in the specialty, while the requirement to apply for the position of pharmacist is that he must have a bachelor’s degree. in pharmacy, and a valid license to practice the profession issued by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. With regard to emergency medicine specialist doctor vacancies, he must have a board certification in medical specialties, a valid license to practice the profession issued by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, field experience of not less than two years, in addition To have experience in ambulance services.