The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority announced the opening of applications for vacant positions in the National Ambulance Services, provided that registration is done by sending a CV to the email [email protected], noting that the available job vacancies include six fields, which are: Paramedic, medical supervisor, infection control specialist, medical-health quality specialist, pharmacist, emergency medicine specialist.

The Authority stipulated that for the advanced care paramedic position, the applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in ambulance services, the intermediate paramedic must have a diploma in ambulance services, and the basic paramedic must have a bachelor’s degree in nursing with an accredited course in ambulance services, and hold a valid license. From the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

Regarding medical supervisor vacancies, she stated that he must have a bachelor’s degree in ambulance services, and a license to practice the profession under the title of “advanced care paramedic.”

It stipulates that the applicant for the infection control specialist vacancy must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in the specialty, and the medical-health quality specialist must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in the specialty. To apply for the position of pharmacist, he must have a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, a license to practice the profession, and The emergency medicine specialist physician must have a board certification and license to practice the profession, in addition to experience in ambulance services.