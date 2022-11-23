The “Abu Dhabi Police” and “Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority” teams finished their dealings with the traffic accident that occurred yesterday morning on Sweihan Road before Al Shamkha Bridge. A fire broke out.

The competent authorities immediately rushed to the site of the accident and began their procedures to deal with the accident, fire and traffic change, as they closed roads and secured entrances and exits, announcing through the Abu Dhabi Police media platforms the details of the closure movement and alternative routes.

The extinguishing and fire control operations continued until approximately 11 am, after which the concerned teams began the cooling operations, which are still continuing until now, and they also launched their investigations, the results of which later resulted in announcing the death of the vehicle driver, expressing condolences to the family of the deceased. Record any other injuries.

And with the continuation of the cooling operations procedures and until the accident remnants and rubble are removed and the roads are opened, Abu Dhabi Police confirms that drivers must use the alternative roads mentioned in the map for those coming from Sweihan towards Abu Dhabi via Al Falah Bridge, passing through the Al Falah residential area and exiting from Al Shamkha Bridge, and for those heading abroad towards Sweihan, it is recommended to use Al Shamkha Bridge, passing through Riyadh Bridge, and exiting Al Falah Bridge.

Abu Dhabi Police also stressed the need for drivers not to be preoccupied with other than the road and to adhere to safe driving for the safety of all, and called on community members to obtain information from its official sources through the media platforms of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.