Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launched the “Sanadcom” awareness campaign under the slogan “Our Students Are a Trust”, with the aim of enhancing safety awareness in both the educational and home environments, in a move that reflects its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and the safety of young people..

Colonel Dr. Yasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Director of Corporate Communications Department, said: “We believe that instilling safety concepts from a young age is an investment in the future, and through “Sandcom”, we aim to prepare an aware generation capable of contributing to enhancing public safety in our society.”.

He added: “Through these activities, we seek to provide a safe educational environment that supports the sustainable development goals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stressing the importance of prevention as a basis for building a healthy and safe society for future generations.”.

Expanding on the objectives of the “Sandakum” awareness campaign, he stressed the commitment of the teams implementing the campaign to provide accurate and comprehensive information including emergency plans and safe evacuation methods within educational institutions, fire prevention methods and the correct and effective ways to combat them if they break out, in addition to highlighting the risks of potential injuries and providing the necessary training on how to perform first aid effectively..

At the end of his statement, he wished an academic year full of diligence and work, and success for all, stressing the prominent role played by the Authority in promoting awareness and safety among all segments of society..

The campaign targets students, teaching staff, and parents, with the aim of promoting a culture of safety and adopting the best preventive practices. The campaign will include a series of awareness activities and workshops that aim to identify potential risks and how to deal with emergencies..