The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City – represented by the Sub-Municipal Operations Sector – on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland organized an awareness campaign that included all areas falling within the jurisdiction of the sub-municipalities in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

This unified campaign comes within the framework of the municipality’s keenness to enhance social responsibility towards confronting distortions in the general appearance of our cities, and to develop patterns of participation and cooperation with the community to make our cities more beautiful and free from any kind of public distortions.

The municipality emphasized that leaving vehicles of all kinds neglected in public facilities, or in squares, and between residential neighborhoods has negative environmental effects, as it impedes traffic, contributes to distorting the civilized appearance of the city, and provides a fertile environment for the breeding of rodents and insects, noting the importance of continuous care to clean vehicles and stop them in designated places.

The campaign included publishing educational leaflets on social media platforms (Instagram – Facebook – Twitter – Snapchat), and on the (Vergna) application, and sending educational text messages (SMS) to the population, in addition to intensifying field visits to all targeted areas.

Within the framework of the unified campaign, Al Wathba Municipality Center, Al Madinah Municipality Center, Al Shahama Municipality Center, Mussafah Municipality Center, Madinat Zayed Municipality Center, and the Municipal Presence Center – Bani Yas, implemented field campaigns aimed at urging residents to preserve the general appearance by educating residents not to leave vehicles, bicycles, boats, caravans, and trucks neglected in public places.