The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector – Infrastructure Maintenance Department, has completed its preparations for the rainy season 2022-2023, by strengthening and raising the efficiency of the rainwater drainage network in Abu Dhabi City, developing an integrated plan for emergencies resulting from rainwater, and providing A fleet of machines and equipment to deal with emergency situations and degrees.
The fleet of machinery and equipment includes diesel and electric pumps, water intake tanks, and generators, in a manner that guarantees business continuity and protects community members from any effects resulting from weather fluctuations, while protecting public utilities, municipal assets and roads, and ensuring rapid and safe drainage of rainwater.
The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City confirms that it is working to carry out periodic and continuous maintenance of networks, outfalls and rainwater drainage stations, as part of the precautionary measures it takes to mitigate emergencies during the rainy season. Lines, and periodic maintenance has been done for (204,625) drainage assets, (204) marine outfalls, and (102) pumping stations.
The technical teams of the rainwater drainage systems maintenance team in Abu Dhabi City Municipality conduct field visits to the sites on an ongoing basis, with the aim of ensuring that these systems operate with the required efficiency during the rainy seasons. Rainfall, with work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The municipality added that it is detecting water gathering places in the last rainfall through records of previous operation and maintenance projects and ensuring the persistence of any problem or its causes in order to develop appropriate technical solutions, identify sufficient labor and equipment to deal with it, and identify areas and assets expected to be affected during the rain. To deal with it immediately when it rains.
With regard to new projects related to rainwater drainage, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City confirmed that it is currently completing the construction of rainwater drainage networks in areas that do not contain a network or have interruptions in the network. The construction of rainwater drainage networks is also being completed in large areas that do not include networks, from Through the implementation of projects commensurate with the outputs of the master plan for infrastructure in the city of Abu Dhabi.
The municipality noted that it follows modern standards in rainwater drainage networks when constructing new cities, as the design and implementation of rainwater drainage systems depends on the standards contained in the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council Design Guide, in accordance with the latest applied international standards.
#Abu #Dhabi #City #Municipality #completes #preparations #rainy #season
Leave a Reply