The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the Shahama Municipality Center, launched a comprehensive awareness campaign aimed at promoting the values ​​of social responsibility regarding contributing to the preservation of public facilities, gardens and parks, and protecting them from all kinds of distortions, as well as urging the community to adhere to the standards for frequenting parks and public facilities. And entertainment, within the framework of community participation to enhance the aesthetic and cultural features of all public service facilities.

The geographical scope of the campaign extended to many cities to include Shahama, Al Bahia, Al Samha, and Al Rahba. And sending text messages to community members to urge them to participate in protecting the environment and cleaning parks and public facilities.

The campaign also aims to preserve the assets and facilities of gardens and parks, and reduce wrong behavior such as random dumping of waste, barbecue in unallocated places, or damage to green spaces, trees, games and other components of gardens and recreational parks.

Within this framework, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City called on all members of the community to contribute to improving the quality of public and recreational facilities by adhering to the regulations and laws that regulate frequenting these facilities, making optimal use of them, and preserving their assets and components, noting that these facilities were established with the aim of providing service and entertainment facilities. In accordance with the best international standards to make society happy and improve their quality of life.

She emphasized that the positive behaviors of community members while visiting these facilities enhance societal, moral and civilized values ​​and reflect the general and advanced aspects of civilization that are the hallmark of UAE society.