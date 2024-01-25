Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Singer Mayada Al-Hanawi appears, accompanied by the young artist Mirna Mallouhi, in the new episode of the “Dreams of a Thousand and One Nights” program, which is shown every Saturday on “Abu Dhabi Channel” at 10 pm UAE time, where they are hosted by the artist Ahlam Al-Shamsi, in a musical evening that brings together voices. Fresh Syrian music with the most beautiful musical rhythms from the past and present.

Ahlam takes viewers on an exciting artistic dialogue journey with the icon of Arab music, Mayada El-Hanawi, who presents a bouquet of her most wonderful and famous songs, such as “We Loved You and Loved You,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “The Bliss of Forgetting,” in addition to the song “I Adore You,” which Ahlam shares her presentation on stage.

During the episode, Al-Hanawi talks about the private artistic school that contributed to making her one of the most important singers in the field of art and authentic singing.

The generation singer sheds light on the role of major composers in creating her success and fame on the Arab artistic scene, led by musician Mohamed Abdel Wahab and musician Baligh Hamdi, before the dream turned into reality, after she traveled to Egypt and settled there for a period of her life. She also talks about her wish to sing a joint duet with singer Faiza Ahmed, whose voice and performance she enjoyed listening to.

Al-Hinnawi tells the story of the song “On a Day and a Night,” which was written for her, but she did not sing it due to certain circumstances, talking about the stage of rediscovering her voice through the musician Baligh Hamdi, and the impact of a number of songs that achieved great public success for her, such as “The Love That Was” and “The Love That Was” I adore you”.

As for the young artist, Mirna Mallouhi, who participates with Al-Hanawi during the episode in the “duet” of the song “Come on, the nights are like this” by the musician Ammar Al-Sharaie, she talks about her artistic beginnings and the criticisms and challenges that she faced at the time, which pushed her to prove herself on the artistic singing scene.

“Dreams of a Thousand and One Nights” is an artistic and musical entertainment program, shown every Saturday on “Abu Dhabi Channel”. It is considered one of the largest artistic programs in the Arab region, and over 13 episodes it hosts a distinguished group of the most prominent Arab artists and stars in the capital, Abu Dhabi, to highlight On Arab artistic and musical culture with the aim of building bridges of artistic communication between the cultures of Arab countries across the past and present, and to celebrate the legacy of the Arab peoples in the fields of art, music, tarab and singing.