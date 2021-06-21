The Abu Dhabi track will change face. After a very poor final race of the 2020 season, the promoters said they would consider changing the layout of the Yas Marina track.

Now the work program that will modify a number of corners has received the green light, and these will be completed in time for the race to be held on 12 December.

Saif Al Noaimi, interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We tried to improve the show on the track. We listened to our spectators, fans, drivers, F1 and FIA, and worked to bring some changes to the layout of the track ”.

“We will make some changes over the summer and they will be finished in time for the Grand Prix to be held in December.”

Al Noaimi also stated how the track’s news will soon be revealed to the public and his hope is that thanks to these works they can increase the chances of overtaking and, consequently, the show.

“The goal is to create more opportunities for close wheel-to-wheel racing. We want to create more overtaking opportunities and a smoother track given the current cars. The hope is that the championship can be decided here ”.

One area that could potentially undergo changes is the hairpin before the long straight. The chicane before this hairpin tends to push the cars away, making close fights difficult.

Last year Daniel Ricciardo had specifically asked for changes to the track after a rather lackluster last race of the season.

“I don’t want to talk bad about this place because I want to keep racing here and it’s great, but maybe we could change the layout. I am aware that there are various alternatives, and the show seen on Sunday is a bit sad from the point of view of the show offered “.

The organizers of the Abu Dhabi GP have already made it known that a limited number of spectators will be admitted to the race that will conclude the 2021 championship after the 2020 edition was held behind closed doors.