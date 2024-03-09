Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Abu Dhabi won the title of the “first edition” of the first Ghantoot International Polo Championship, which was organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club, and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with the participation of 4 teams.

“Abu Dhabi’s” coronation came after its victory over “Ghantoot” during the “derby” 10-6, in the match that was held at the main Sheikh Zayed Stadium, to win the “First Edition” cup and 100 thousand dirhams as the first place prize, and “Ghantoot” won the first place. Second, and 80,000 dirhams, while Faris Al-Yabhouni, captain of the Abu Dhabi team, won the award for best national player and 10,000 dirhams, and his colleague Felix Eisen was the best foreign player and 10,000 dirhams, and the refereeing team Peter Wright, Matthias and Jason Dixon were honored.

The final and crowning of the winners were attended by Saeed bin Hofan Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, Matar Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Member of the Club’s Board of Directors, and Khaled Saeed Al Marzouqi, Managing Director and Executive Director of the Club, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Championship.

The beginning came in favor of “Abu Dhabi” after Santiago Laborde scored 3 goals in the first half, but “Ghantoot” returned in the second half, and scored the first two goals through Marcos Araya, and Laborde repeated the “treble” for “Abu Dhabi” in the third half, raising the score His team reached 6 to 3 goals, as “Ghantoot” scored one goal, scored by Marcos Araya, and the result changed in the fourth half, after Laborde scored two goals, raising his score to 8 goals, and Ghantoot scored only two goals, through Pablo and Araya, and in the fifth half. The latter scored for the “Abu Dhabi” team, Felix Essen and Fares Al-Yabhouni, versus a goal by Pablo, so the “derby” match ended with “Abu Dhabi” winning 10-6.

The match witnessed a group of activities presented by the club management to the public, as the final, which represents the conclusion of the club’s local polo season agenda, turned into a major festival.