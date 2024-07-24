Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, in a strategic move aimed at involving young entrepreneurs in driving the economy at the local and global levels, by benefiting from their innovative ideas and creative energies, to become an active element in enhancing the comprehensive economic development witnessed by the UAE in various fields.

The council, which brings together a group of ambitious entrepreneurs, aims to enable young people to achieve their full potential to support the growth and prosperity of the private sector, as well as provide an ideal environment that stimulates innovation and development in the business sector. The council will work to support projects led by young people and will stimulate sustainable practices that contribute to the development of economic diversity.

In this regard, Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Empowering youth is an approach rooted in the culture of the UAE and the thinking of our wise leadership, which considers them a wealth and a pillar for the development of all sectors. In line with these trends, the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council will play a vital and important role in supporting the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to empower the private sector and entrepreneurship in the emirate.”

He added: “Our vision is to prepare and qualify a new generation of business leaders, and hone their skills to have a pivotal impact in shaping the features of a promising economic future for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and contribute to enhancing global competitiveness, through a group of commercial, industrial and investment projects that will lead joint efforts to build a sustainable knowledge economy by the UAE Centennial 2071.”

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The launch of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council comes to achieve one of the most important goals of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, which is to empower and integrate young people into the business community in Abu Dhabi. The council will provide an incubator that helps them innovate and create, and allows them to present innovative ideas and visions that enhance their role in the development process and their contribution to supporting the Chamber’s efforts to provide an ideal environment for the growth and development of the private sector, in line with our strategic goals to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a major destination for business and talent in the Middle East and North Africa region by 2025.”

Al Qubaisi added: “The Council will work under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to adopt all forms of support to enable the presence of entrepreneurs in the thriving economic scene in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, highlight their effective role in the private sector, and work to encourage the prosperity of their projects and businesses.”

For his part, Mansour Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council of the Abu Dhabi Chamber will include 18 members of ambitious entrepreneurs, noting that it will focus on several main axes to support youth, namely empowerment, enhancing innovation and sustainability. Within the empowerment axis, it will work to find solutions to the challenges facing youth in launching into the world of commercial, industrial and investment businesses in Abu Dhabi, by conveying their voice and aspirations to the relevant government agencies and institutions. Within the innovation axis, it will work to provide youth and entrepreneurs with ideas, studies, consultations, training and investment opportunities so that they can hone their skills and develop their capabilities to achieve qualitative economic achievements locally, regionally and globally. Meanwhile, through the sustainability axis, it will support all national youth efforts to enhance economic and environmental sustainability through initiatives that encourage young entrepreneurs to invest in these new innovative fields and projects.

Al Sayegh noted that the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council will develop a culture of entrepreneurship among young people to help them advance and develop, and ensure that they remain informed of the rapid transformations and changes witnessed by the private sector at all levels, by launching initiatives, providing services, offering economic consultations, and opening the way for projects and partnerships that will create a wealth of promising opportunities in several key sectors that contribute to supporting the diversity, competitiveness, and sustainable development of the local economy.

Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council Members

The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council includes the following members:

1. Mansour Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council

2. Ahmed Saeed Bin Hamouda, Vice President

3. Al-Jazzy Saif Al-Muhairbi, Vice President

4. M. Mubarak Saeed Al Fahim, General Manager

5. Ali Yousef Al-Khoury, Secretary General

6. Khalaf Otaiba Al Otaiba, Treasurer

7. Mahra Rashid Al Suwaidi, Consultant

8. Suad Mohammed Al Hosani, Advisor

9. Mohammed Khalifa Al Ketbi, Head of Research and Innovation

10. Mahra Hussain Al Shamsi, Head of Partner Affairs

11. Shawq Yousef Al Nuwais, Head of Marketing and Media

12. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Hamdani, Member

13. Sarah Mohammed Salem Al Mansouri, Member

14. Hamdan Jaber Rahma Al Masoud, Member

15. Robin McAdoo, Member

16. Hamad Obaid Al Marri, Member

17. Hessa Ali Mirza, Member

18. Saeed Ali Al Dhaheri, Council Rapporteur