Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its participation as the host partner in the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition “Adive 2023”, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Management of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority during the period from 27-29 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

The Chamber indicated that it is in the process of signing a number of cooperation agreements during the “Adive” exhibition, which constitutes a regional and global platform for establishing partnerships and discovering investment opportunities in this vital sector. The Chamber’s pavilion at the exhibition will also include 9 companies whose members specialize in the food, beverage and hospitality sector, as part of its support. Promoting its members from private sector companies and institutions, and highlighting their commercial activity in one of the most important international exhibitions concerned with the food industries.

In this regard, Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation in the activities of the second session of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition – ADIF 2023 comes from being an integrated umbrella to support the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and enhance its commercial activities, especially in the sector.” Food, which is directly linked to the life of society and meets its daily needs, in addition to being the vital artery for achieving food security and enhancing the sustainable national economy.”

Al Qubaisi added: “Through its participation in ADEV as the host partner, the Abu Dhabi Chamber is looking forward to providing support to companies operating in the food and beverage sector, as the Chamber is keen to enable them to develop their businesses, discover new investment opportunities to access global markets, and learn about the latest developments and technologies.” Food industries, in line with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new strategy, which seeks to promote economic development and achieve prosperity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

It is worth noting, according to reports issued by the Economic Studies Department of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, that food and beverage exports to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the year 2022 recorded an increase of 26.5% on an annual basis, reaching a value of 4.74 billion dirhams.

The number of companies exporting and specializing in the food and beverage sector during the past year 2022 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 478 companies that export to 28 countries around the world, and the five most important countries, in order, are the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Bahrain.

The food and beverage sector is one of the vital sectors and commercial activities that attract investors every year, as the period from January to October 2023 witnessed the joining of 2,540 new companies specialized in the food, beverage and hospitality sector to the membership of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, which confirms the continued attractiveness of the sector on the part of entrepreneurs and investors. The new ones.