The Cavalry (Mounted) Patrols Section of the Abu Dhabi Police dealt with 31,561 cases during the past year, as part of its efforts to enhance crime prevention and extend security, safety and reassurance to the public in Abu Dhabi.

The department received 1,900 visitors in the stables, as part of the community partnership, in a way that enhances work indicators and tasks implementation, and reflects the police’s efforts to provide distinguished services continuously.

The department affirmed its interest in responding to reports and dealing with them quickly, within the police procedures followed, and spreading awareness among the public, by focusing on raising their sense of security, to be of assistance to the police in eliminating all negative phenomena, in order to preserve the gains of security and stability, and to enhance crime prevention and response. For communications, as well as maintaining public order in events and festivals. He pointed to the continuous pursuit of applying modern developments in police performance, in accordance with international quality standards, and the best approved training programs in qualifying and raising the efficiency of mounted police in all field work, speed of response to communications, and crime prevention, in order to achieve the vision of Abu Dhabi Police, and to ensure the continuity of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a society enjoying security. and safety, by providing high-quality police services in various locations.