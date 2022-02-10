Formula 1 has now fully entered the ‘revolution’ of 2022, yet the waste of the controversial and controversial final of last season is struggling to be left aside. The results of theFIA investigation into the events in Abu Dhabi in fact, they will arrive only on 18 March, on the occasion of the World Motorsport Council which will take place in Bahrain just two days before the first GP of the new year. The controversy surrounding the outcome of Yas Marina’s race, which led Max Verstappen to conquer his first world title, was fueled even more by the cover of a French magazine. ‘Grand Prix’this is the name of the magazine, has in fact crowned Lewis Hamilton as the ‘true’ champion of 2021.

The Englishman, after almost two months of absolute silence, recently returned to ‘talking’ through his social profiles. On the events of Abu Dhabi, however, he has never expressed himself again, leaving as the only comment on the matter the warm compliments made to Verstappen as soon as he got off his W12 at Yas Marina. The third inconvenience of that very special podium had been Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver, interviewed by Corriere della Serareturned to analyze those moments so tanned by expressing beautiful words for the English colleague of Mercedes, deprived in the cruelest circumstances of the eighth world title in his career. “As Hamilton I would have felt very bad“the Iberian driver confessed.

“I was surprised at how he avoided making a mess at the end of the race – added Sainz – losing the title on the last lap like that is really hard to accept. I respect him more than before for how she managed to behave. On the podium we exchanged a few words, he was really in trouble“. Mercedes at the end of the race presented two complaints against the outcome of the race, both of which were rejected. Brackley’s team at that point announced plans to appeal, but then chose to surrender, accepting the track’s verdict ‘in exchange’ for a thorough investigation by the Federation into what happened that day.